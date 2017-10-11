KC TEMPLATE

The Top 25

1. Wayne Gretzky C | 1979-1999 | Born: Jan. 26, 1961 Brantford, ON | All-Star: 1st - 8, 2nd - 7 | Stanley Cups: 4

Career Statistics

GP 1,487

G 894

A 1,963

PTS 2,857

Owner of 61 NHL records and a record nine Hart Trophies, The Great One has more career assists than any other player has career points.