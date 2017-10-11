KC TEMPLATE

2h ago
The Top 25
1. Wayne Gretzky
C | 1979-1999 | Born: Jan. 26, 1961 Brantford, ON | All-Star: 1st - 8, 2nd - 7 | Stanley Cups: 4
Career Statistics
GP1,487
G894
A1,963
PTS2,857
