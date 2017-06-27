Baseball is a sport that has been at the forefront of using statistics for player evaluation and ESPN Baseball Analyst Keith Law has written a book titled Smart Baseball: The Story behind the Old Stats That Are Ruining the Game, the New Ones That Are Running It, and the Right Way to Think About Baseball.

There’s a bit of inside baseball to the title of the book, as there is a popular hash tag on Twitter that gets brought up when a manager or player makes a less-than-ideal decision: #smrtbaseball. (Yes, it is intentionally s-m-r-t.)

“Raise the level of conversation. The old mode just doesn’t work.”

It’s interesting to explore the nature of advanced stats when it comes to Major League Baseball, because baseball is the vanguard sport when it comes to the use of statistics, so the expectation may be that sabermetrics should be readily accepted all over, and yet Law has written a book in 2017 talking about how widely-used stats like pitcher wins, saves, RBI and batting average aren’t conveying useful information for player evaluation. Imagine what it could be like for other sports that didn’t start necessarily their statistical revolution a generation ago.

One challenge for the acceptance of baseball stats is that media has been doing it the same way for so long. When a hitter came up for the first time in a game, HR-RBI-AVG was the stat line. Now, some may include another stat like OBP or OPS, but this has been a very gradual evolution when it comes to game coverage.

How can the media effect change? “There is a tendency to default to what everybody understands, but stop using the old stats, or at least diminish their importance. You don’t want to assume too much but, if you drop one or two new stats into an article, it doesn’t have to be a lecture.”

“I transitioned pretty quickly,” said Law, when talking about his start with advanced stats in baseball. “I was discussing baseball on Usenet groups – which gives away my age – and seeing arguments like ‘Ken Hill is a great pitcher. He has 16 wins.’” But, over time, those stats didn’t seem to reflect baseball accurately for Law, and he saw more and more predictions starting to bear out by those using advanced stats.

“As with most of my hobbies,” began Law, who is a foodie, board gamer and avid reader. “I went all-in, devouring everything.”

FRONT OFFICE

This led Law to start writing for the stats-friendly baseball site, Baseball Prospectus, and in 2002 he joined the Toronto Blue Jays as a Consultant to Baseball Operations, rising to the position of Special Assistant to GM J.P. Ricciardi before leaving for ESPN in 2006.

“I would be unqualified for my old Blue Jays job,” said Law, who majored in sociology and economics at Harvard and has a MBA from Carnegie Mellon. “Now, teams have analytics teams of 6 to 13 or 14 people, and hire math and computer science Ph.Ds.”

“Teams are running analysis that is worlds beyond what I could even consider,” he continued. “They’re having more fun. They get to ask more questions and try to answer them.”

“Analytics has a seat at the table in every front office, unlike say, Philadelphia under GM Ruben Amaro or Arizona under GM Dave Stewart. The challenge for teams that are behind is time. They started late so they are trying to catch up.”

Answering questions about the sport is the focus for Law, who sees statistics in baseball as a source of evidence.

One reason that Law likes statistics is to have a standard baseline for discussion. “Argue in the world of facts. When we have facts, we can have a rational argument.” Not surprisingly, then, Law does dispel the romantic notion of the clutch player as part of Smart Baseball.

When it comes to modern baseball stats, they provide some, but not all, of the answers.

GOING TO WAR

For example, Wins Above Replacement is considered the one-number solution for player measurement, but there are different versions. Publicly, Fan Graphs and Baseball Reference have different versions. “WAR is a construct,” said Law, “30 teams probably use 30 different formulas.”

A lot of times WAR will be similar, so whether a player is worth 6.1 wins or 6.3 wins isn’t a big deal. “But when they are really different, that’s when you have to dig.”

Aside from WAR, what other modern stats do a better job than their predecessors? wOBA (weighted On-Base Average) and wRC+ (weighted Runs Created Plus) are the two best measures for hitters, applying weights to each possible outcome for every at-bat, and Law discusses them in Smart Baseball.

It gets more difficult measuring defence and pitching.

“It’s a real struggle with pitchers, splitting the value between pitching and defence,” said Law. “Some think that pitchers don’t control any of what happens when a hitter puts the ball into the field of play.” “I’m not sure about that, but that’s the challenge. Where is the split?”

Having seen peak Roy Halladay induce lots of weak contact, it’s hard to imagine that pitchers don’t have some effect on the quality of balls put in play, but the end result is somewhere between no impact and full impact, exactly where probably remains to be seen as defensive metrics improve over time.

Marco Estrada 's BABIP is way up to .333 this season.

As a local example, Law brings up Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada. “He has had a really low (.224) BABIP for two years. Is it sustainable? It may not be, but it also happened, so doesn’t he deserve credit?” These are the kinds of questions that modern baseball statistics are trying to evaluate.

CALL TO THE HALL

One section of Smart Baseball deals with the Baseball Hall of Fame, so I asked Law for one player who is not in, but belongs in the Hall.

“Lou Whitaker was a Top 10 second baseman in history, but was off the ballot after a year.” That sure seems like a swing-and-a-miss from voters, and one that can’t be easily rectified, but Law wants the magnitude of the mistake to be understood.

Law also makes a Hall of Fame case for right-handed pitcher Kevin Brown. Like Whitaker, Brown didn’t have a good relationship with writers, and that may have affected voting more than what happened on the field.

Are awards and Hall of Fame voting trending towards going to the player with the highest WAR?

“Yes, eventually,” said Law. “We may not get there completely, but that’s the trend.” Oakland A’s pitcher Bob Welch won the 1990 AL Cy Young Award with 27 wins but, according to Law, “He wasn’t even the best pitcher on his own staff. Dave Stewart was.” (Per http://www.fangraphs.com/Fan Graphs, Stewart had a 4.9 WAR in 1990, compared to Welch’s 1.8 WAR.)

2017 STARS

Aaron Judge just hits the ball harder than anyone else.

Two of the hottest young players in baseball are New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger. Is Law surprised by their monster rookie seasons?

“Out of the chute is what surprises me. With Judge, he’s three standard deviations from an average-sized baseball player. He just hits it harder than anyone else.”

“I was really high on Bellinger,” Law continued. “But he’s not just feasting on mistakes. He’s hitting good pitches. In hindsight, you could see real progress from A to AA. He cut down strikeouts while he was still really young for the level.”

“The one thing that happens with really great players is that sometimes they make adjustments faster than expected.”

What about one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak?

“He’s making better quality contact, hitting the ball harder, but he was one of the worst regulars in baseball for seven years!” Smoak, the 11th overall pick in the 2008 Draft, was a highly-touted prospect before stumbling through his first seven years in the Majors. “The guy we’re seeing now is the guy I saw at South Carolina, on Team USA and at the Cape.”

Law does a lot of scouting for ESPN, covering both the MLB Draft and prospect beats. What happens when the eye test doesn’t fit the statistical profile?

“It’s about finding the explanation that links the two,” said Law. “Analytics is always the devil on my shoulder.”

WRAPPING UP

The point of the book isn’t to bombard readers with statistics and calculations. “Readers have been asking for a long time, for the layman’s guide to sabermetrics that I could recommend.”

“You shouldn’t have to have a math background; it’s a way of thinking,” said Law.