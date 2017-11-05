GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes finally got their first home win on Saturday night.

Rookie Clayton Keller and Antti Raanta led the way.

Keller scored in regulation and the shootout, sending Arizona to a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Raanta had 36 saves in the Coyotes' second win of the season. Derek Stepan also scored in the shootout, and Raanta stopped Derek Ryan's attempt to end the game.

Keller's backhand goal opened the shootout for Arizona.

"Actually I've been not too bad in practice lately," Keller said. "Scored a nice one in practice the other day. I've been kind of working on that move, so good to see it work there."

The Hurricanes tied it at 1 with 2:25 to play in the third period when Jordan Staal scored off a pass from Sebastian Aho. The Coyotes have allowed 26 third-period goals this season while scoring 13.

Scott Darling had 23 saves for Carolina, which dropped to 1-4-2 in its last seven games. The Hurricanes had won six straight in Arizona.

"The first two periods were just a track meet of giving away pucks, and we started playing hockey again," Staal said. "We were able to create one, and a lot of chances in overtime again. No success, but a better third period."

Raanta took a shot to his left shoulder when he came way out of the net to stop a rush by Ryan during overtime and the two collided. But the goaltender was able to finish the game.

"I was dialed in. I felt like I was moving really good," said Raanta, who missed nine straight games with an injury until returning this past week. "I was in the right place and following the puck, and ... when you do the right things in your game, it's going to feel good and it's hard to let in a goal."

Arizona's Max Domi missed a chance to win the game in overtime when his shot hit the crossbar.

The Hurricanes had a chance to go in front 80 seconds into the second period when Jeff Skinner drew a penalty shot. But Skinner's attempt went wide of the net.

The Coyotes grabbed the lead on Keller's 10th goal at 11:33 of the second. Carolina's Justin Faulk got turned around and lost the puck to Brad Richardson, who got deep into the zone and sent a pass through the crease to Keller for an easy finish.

Keller entered the game tied for fifth in the NHL in goals. He was the league's rookie of the month for October. He has 12 points over his last nine games.

After not registering a shot on goal for almost the first five minutes, the Coyotes peppered Darling in the final couple of minutes of the first period. Darling made 11 stops in the first 20 minutes.

NOTES: The Coyotes warmed up in lavender jerseys in honour of Hockey Fights Cancer Night. ... F Anthony Duclair and G Louis Domingue were scratched for Arizona. Duclair missed his third game of the season. ... Carolina D Roland McKeown became the fourth Hurricane this season to play in his first NHL game.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: Visit the Washington Capitals on Monday night.