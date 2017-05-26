Former NCAA and NFL head coach Chip Kelly is back in football after a 2-14 record with the San Francisco 49ers last year. But he won’t be on the sidelines.

Kelly is joining ESPN as a studio analyst during the college football and NFL seasons. He will also appear on SportsCenter periodically.

Kelly is best known for his tenure as Oregon Ducks’ head coach from 2009 to 2012, where he went 46-7 over that span. He was the lead architect behind Oregon’s “hurry-up” offence – a faster pace of play designed to disrupt the defence’s ability to strategize.

Kelly then went on to coach the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons, where his stint was met with mixed results. He went 10-6 in his first year while winning a division title, but finished 16-15 over the next two seasons, missing the playoffs in each of them.

He was then hired by the 49ers and started off strong with a 28-0 road win over the Los Angeles Rams in his first game, but went over three months before winning again. He was fired at the end of the 2016 season.