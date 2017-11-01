Can the Dodgers bullpen hold up against Astros' bats?

The Houston Astros will send Lance McCullers Jr. to counter Yu Darvish of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

However, don't rule out the team's aces coming out of the bullpen during the winner-take-all matchup.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he believes every pitcher on the team's roster will be available on Wednesday, including Game 6 starter Justin Verlander and ace Dallas Keuchel.

"I think all of our guys will have the adrenaline on their side," Hinch said, per ESPN. "They are all going to be ready."

Verlander said after his six-inning performance in Game 6 he'd be a game-time decision to enter Game 7 in a key situation.

Keuchel, who threw 3 2/3 innings in the Astros Game 5 victory on Sunday, said he has no doubt in his availability.

"It's Game 7," Keuchel said. "I'll empty the tank."

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who threw 94 pitches in Game 5, was ready to come out of the bullpen on Tuesday and will be again in Game 7.

"Same thing as tonight," Kershaw said after Game 6. "I'll be in the bullpen and ready to go in the first inning. Whatever they need."