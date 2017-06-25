LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw threw six innings and Joc Pederson kept the streaking Dodgers' power surge alive with a home run in a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Los Angeles' ninth consecutive win.

The Dodgers have won 15 of their last 16 games and are the first National League team to reach the 50-win mark (50-26).

Pederson's solo home run in the third was his sixth of the year and pushed the Dodgers' streak to 16 consecutive games with at least one home run. It's the first time the Dodgers have reached that mark since 1960.

Kershaw (11-2) pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first inning then retired the next 13 Rockies. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out eight. The Dodgers have won his last 10 starts.

Tyler Chatwood (6-8) had control issues all night, walking eight in just 3 1/3 innings. Two walks came with the bases loaded in the third to force in runs, including one to Kershaw on four pitches.

The Rockies lost their fourth consecutive game to fall 3 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.

The Rockies ended up walking 10 Dodgers, just two nights after nine Dodgers walked against the Mets.

Relievers Brandon Morrow, Pedro Baez and Sergio Romo all threw one scoreless inning to complete the Dodgers' sixth shutout of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Carlos Gonzalez missed his second consecutive start with a sore right shoulder. Rockies manager Bud Black said Gonzalez might be available to pinch hit. Said Black: "He's getting better. This is not a disabled list situation, it really is day-to-day."

Dodgers: An MRI showed SS Corey Seager had a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. Dodgers are hoping it is not a DL situation, but manager Dave Roberts said they expect him to miss three to four starts. "Then we'll have to make a (DL) decision," he said. . Roberts said reliever Kenta Maeda will start Tuesday against the Angels, not because of any injury, but to simply push back the starts for an extra day's rest.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (3-5, 5.75 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start since May 30 in the series finale Sunday. He has made one relief appearance since coming off the DL with left knee inflammation. In six career starts against the Dodgers he is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 2.87 ERA) is scheduled to make his 13th start of the season. He has held opponents to a .226 batting average while putting up a 1.07 WHIP. He is 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA in eight career starts against the Rockies.