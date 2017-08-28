Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will return to the team and start either Friday or Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Sunday.

This comes after Kershaw pitched in a rehab start in Triple-A with the Dodgers affiliate Oklahoma City. The 29-year-old threw five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight.

Kershaw has been sidelined since July 24th with a lower back strain. He was 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 141.1 innings pitched before his injury.

The three-time Cy Young award winner has a career ERA of 2.34 in 10 seasons with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are an MLB best 91-38 and 19 games up on the second place Arizona Diamondbacks for first in the national league west standings. Since Kershaw went down with the injury, Los Angeles is 23-7 without the left-handed pitcher in the lineup.