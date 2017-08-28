1h ago
Kershaw set to rejoin Dodgers this week
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will return to the team and start either Friday or Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Sunday.
This comes after Kershaw pitched in a rehab start in Triple-A with the Dodgers affiliate Oklahoma City. The 29-year-old threw five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight.
Kershaw has been sidelined since July 24th with a lower back strain. He was 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 141.1 innings pitched before his injury.
The three-time Cy Young award winner has a career ERA of 2.34 in 10 seasons with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers are an MLB best 91-38 and 19 games up on the second place Arizona Diamondbacks for first in the national league west standings. Since Kershaw went down with the injury, Los Angeles is 23-7 without the left-handed pitcher in the lineup.