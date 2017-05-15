Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Live by the sword, die by the sword.

The margin for error in the Stanley Cup playoffs is impossibly razor thin. It’s even thinner when you’re the Ottawa Senators, built to win on perfection, perfectly content to wait out a 1-0 win.

“It’s no secret,” Dion Phaneuf said. “We’re comfortable in tight games.”

Game 2 played out like a quintessential Guy Boucher game plan. The Senators had the Pittsburgh Penguins exactly where they wanted them - until they didn’t. Heading into the third period, there were no goals on the board - for either team. Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel were yelling at each other on Pittsburgh’s bench.

The Senators were one shot away from stealing both games on the road to start the Eastern Conference final. They seemed perfectly comfortable whichever way the blade sliced.

“That’s how we played all year,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “We were in a good spot. You ask any team and they would say the same thing. That’s the position we’re comfortable to play in.”

Hoping. Wishing. Praying.

If you threw out your calendar, you would’ve sworn it was mid-March with the Senators playing for an all-important point, rather than mid-May with a chance to take a series stranglehold home.

“Tonight, the bounce went on their side,” Pageau said. “That’s hockey, right?”

By the time Kessel broke the dam in the City of Bridges on a pass from Malkin - of all players - the Senators had sat back so long that they couldn’t just flip the switch.

They didn’t have a single shot on goal in the period when Kessel released his pent-up frustration on a put-back off a shin pad. They were sunk.

Marc-Andre Fleury shook his head when asked what he did while his teammates buzzed in the third period, the ice tilted heavily in Craig Anderson’s direction.

“Wait,” Fleury deadpanned, laughing, after his 10th career playoff shutout.

The Senators felt first-hand both the power and peril their style of play mandates. There is no middle ground, no grey area, in a sport full of it.

Yet, as the series shifts back to Canadian Tire Centre for Game 3 on Wednesday night, there are three different ways the Senators could feel about the first two.

The optimist would highlight that the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins were limited to two goals in two games - and show the clip of Kessel and Malkin verbally sparring on the bench on a loop as proof that what they’re doing is working.

The pessimist would say that the third period showed that the team with two Hart Trophy winners and a vaunted offensive attack is finally started to figure out and combat what the Sens were throwing at them.

The realist would say we’re down to a best-of-five series between two teams whose best players have yet to really impact a series yet, with a pair of goaltenders who have demonstrated they’re up to the task.

“At the end of the day, we did our job here. We got one,” Clarke MacArthur said. “To leave here with one, you always get greedy and want more. We’re hockey players, but we’re not that dumb. We knew we weren’t going to get four in a row.”

For the Senators, at least two wild cards remain in play which could flip this series on its head: the frustration the Penguins displayed for all to see, plus Pittsburgh’s already thin lineup losing two more key pieces.

Justin Schultz, arguably the Penguins’ No. 1 defenceman still standing, left Game 2 in the first period after an apparent shoulder injury on a hit from Mike Hoffman.

Pittsburgh was already without Kris Letang and Trevor Daley. Losing Schultz would leave the Pens with a defence led by Olli Maatta, Ian Cole, Ron Hainsey, Chad Ruhwedel and perhaps Mark Streit, who was a healthy scratch on Monday.

“They were down to five ‘D’ and we didn’t take advantage of that,” MacArthur said. “We put pucks where Fleury could play them and get them out of trouble. We didn’t get it deep and go after it like we normally do.”

The Pens also lost Bryan Rust to an apparent concussion after a thunderous, textbook hit from Dion Phaneuf. Rust was fourth on the team in scoring with five playoff goals this spring. Coach Mike Sullivan said he didn’t have an injury update to offer on either Schultz or Rust post-game.

Sullivan also downplayed the interaction between Malkin and Kessel on the bench.

“It’s an emotional game out there. Guys are heated,” Sullivan said. “They’re heated for all the right reasons, because they’re invested, they want to win … We call it a man’s argument … I have no problem with it. I think it brings juice to the bench.”

The Senators created that juice, but they couldn’t squeeze out one more win. Even if they established themselves as a formidable foe for the Penguins, they didn’t have an answer with Game 2 on the line, the playoff guillotine falling on them this time after it mostly going the other way in the first 13 games.

“I think when you look at the two games, we played five good periods out of six,” Boucher said. “They’ve got some good players that turned it on and they were hard to manage.”

