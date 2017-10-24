Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — There was a little light pollution clouding the Steel City night sky, but the Oilers’ brightest star poked through late on Tuesday night.

After serving up countless scoring chances for teammates on silver platters, only to have them squandered, McDavid took it upon himself to get Edmonton on the board.

McDavid powered through Penguins defenceman Chad Ruhwedel’s outstretched stick to score his first goal since an opening night hat trick nearly three weeks ago, knotting the game with 2:53 to play in regulation.

McDavid and Sidney Crosby faced off to begin the three-on-three overtime period, but Phil Kessel made quick work of that, delivering a 2-1 win for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

There was one sequence in overtime, with McDavid defending Crosby toe-to-toe alone with Cam Talbot, and the potential for fireworks – but Crosby’s one-handed take was pushed aside.

Up until the waning moments of regulation, Crosby versus McDavid 3.0 largely fell short of the hype. Crosby was held off the scoresheet entirely. He still does not have a point in three career games against McDavid. And McDavid had numerous chances before finally breaking through late.

The Oilers (2-5-1) finished their three-game swing through the East with a 1-1-1 mark after stops in Chicago, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

