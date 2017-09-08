Madison Keys dominated CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

The No. 15 seed will face unseeded Sloane Stephens on Saturday in the first U.S. Open final between American players since Serena Williams beat Venus Williams in 2002.

She missed the first two months of this year after an off-season procedure on her left wrist, then needed another procedure in June because of pain in that arm.

"I think I played pretty well tonight," Keys said in what amounts to quite an understatement.

She had 25 winners to only nine unforced errors, never faced a break point and needed barely more than an hour to win. That match time would have been even shorter, except Keys left the court to have her upper right leg taped at 4-1 in the second set.

This was the first time in 36 years that all four women's semifinalists at the U.S. Open represented the host country, so it was understandable if spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium were conflicted about which players to pull for.