INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Top-10 player Madison Keys played — and won — her first match of 2017 after time off because of a wrist operation, beating Mariana Duque-Marino 6-1, 7-5 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Keys, a 22-year-old American ranked No. 9, had arthroscopic surgery on her left wrist shortly after the season-ending WTA Finals in October. She missed the start of this season, including the Australian Open.

Other women joining Keys, who had a first-round bye, in the third round at Indian Wells: No. 2-ranked Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki and Kristina Mladenovic. Keys now plays the woman she beat in the third round of last year's U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka.

In men's action Saturday, No. 7 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Fabio Fognini 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 in 2 1/2 hours, while 38-year-old, 6-foot-11 Ivo Karlovic, who was seeded 19th, bowed out to 21-year-old, 5-foot-7 Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3.

John Isner hit 23 aces, had zero double-faults and never faced a break point while edging Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (0), 7-6 (6).