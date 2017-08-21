Veteran KHL defenceman Nikolai Belov will spend training camp with the Florida Panthers next month on a professional tryout basis.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon confirmed the agreement to George Richards of the Miami Herald on Monday.

Belov, 30, played in 59 games last season with the Chelyabinsk Traktor, scoring a career-high eight goals and adding seven assists. He was spent his entire professional career in Russia.

He will likely be competing for the seventh defence spot on the roster with the Panthers top six appearing set with Aaron Ekblad, Keith Yandle, Jason Demers, Mark Pysyk, Alex Petrovic and Michael Matheson.