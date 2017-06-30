Forward Evgeny Dadonov has agreed to a deal with the Florida Panthers according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Hearing Dadonov will get three years in FLA with an AAV of $4M: https://t.co/ym1pzfT079 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Dadonov played with the Panthers for four games in the 2009-10 season, and then for a combined 51 games in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons before departing for the KHL. He has played for St. Petersburg SKA for the last three seasons.

In 55 career NHL games, Dadonov has 10 goals and 10 assists.

Dadonov is an interesting one. Was a hot commodity as UFA when VGK signed his linemate Vadim Shipachyov, but name faded from view a bit. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

