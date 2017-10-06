It will be several months before Sacramento Kings rookie Harry Giles makes his National Basketball Association debut.

The team announced on Friday that the 20th overall pick in this past June's NBA Draft will be out through at least January to rehab his surgically repaired knees.

A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Giles has undergone three surgical procedures on his knees since 2013 with the most recent occurring almost exactly one year ago on October 3, 2016.

Giles made his collegiate debut in December for the Duke Blue Devils and went on to appear in 26 games for Mike Krzyzewski's team.

Giles was acquired by the Kings in a draft-night deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.