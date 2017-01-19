Sacramento Kings veteran forward Rudy Gay suffered a suspected torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday night.

Gay had to be carried off the court in the final minute of the third quarter of Sacramento's 106-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Kings later announced that he suffered a suspected torn Achilles and that an MRI had been scheduled for Thursday to confirm the preliminary diagnosis.

Following the game, Gay was on crutches and in a boot.

Gay finished the game with 21 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes of play.