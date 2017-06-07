The Los Angeles Kings have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Toffoli on a three-year, $13.8 million extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old appeared in 63 games last season with the Kings and posted 16 goals and 18 assists with a plus-6 rating and 22 penalty minutes.

The Scarborough native was selected by the Kings 47th overall in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has played in 293 regular season games with the team since making his debut with the team.

Toffoli was a member of both Stanley Cup winning teams for the Kings.