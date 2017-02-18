TAZAWAKO, Japan — Mikael Kingsbury led Canada to three medals at a World Cup moguls competition Saturday.

The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won gold in the men's event with a score of 89.99.

Teammate Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was second with 86.37 while Benjamin Cavet of France was third at 85.62.

Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh of Quebec City was 13th, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 14th, Calgary's Luke Ulsifer was 31st and Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 37th.

On the women's side, Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., won bronze, finishing behind Australia's Britteny Cox and France's Perrine Laffont with 76.37 points.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was fifth, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was eighth, Alex-Anne Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 12th, Montreal's Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was 13th and Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was 33rd.

Kingsbury continues to lead the overall and moguls World Cup standings while Justine Dufour-Lapointe is the top Canadian woman in the moguls rankings in third.