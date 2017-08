Kinsler says ump Hernandez should get out of game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had harsh words Tuesday for Angel Hernandez, saying the veteran umpire should find another job.

A day after being ejected from a game for questioning Hernandez's calls on balls and strikes, Kinsler told reporters covering the Tigers that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is "messing" with games "blatantly."

"It has to do with changing the game. He's changing the game. He needs to find another job, he really does," Kinsler said.

Kinsler's comments were reported online by multiple media outlets just before Detroit played the Texas Rangers and early in the game.

Hernandez was the third base umpire Tuesday in Texas, one night after working the plate. Kinsler started at second base for the Tigers.

A normal rotation for the umpires would put Hernandez at second base when the teams play again Wednesday night.

When asked if he was surprised at how quickly Hernandez ejected him in the series opener Monday night, Kinsler responded: "No, I'm surprised at how bad an umpire he is. ... I don't know how, for as many years he's been in the league, that he can be that bad. He needs to re-evaluate his career choice, he really does. Bottom line."

Hernandez has been a major league umpire for nearly a quarter-century.

Kinsler was ejected while batting in the fifth inning of Detroit's 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday night. After taking the first pitch, which he thought was low, Kinsler questioned the call and said he told Hernandez it was only a strike because he called it a strike.

When the next pitch was well outside and called a ball, Kinsler asked Hernandez, "What about that one?" and was ejected.

Kinsler, holding his bat still, then stood face-to-face with Hernandez and had more words with him. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus also got tossed when he came out to argue with the umpire.

