The Cleveland Browns are going back to rookie DeShone Kizer as their starting quarterback.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson made the announcement Wednesday.

Hue Jackson names DeShone Kizer starting QB



gainst the Houston Texans last week, Hogan went 20-37 for 140 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions.

In five starts for the Browns this season, Kizer is 81-159 for 851 yards and three touchdowns to nine interceptions.