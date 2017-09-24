SEATTLE — Corey Kluber threw seven strong innings to become the first 18-game winner in the American League, Jose Ramirez's 29th home run snapped a 2-all tie, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Sunday.

Kluber (18-4) made only one mistake in winning his sixth straight start and strengthening his campaign for the AL Cy Young Award. He struck out 10 and allowed six hits. It was his 15th start this season with at least 10 strikeouts.

Ben Gamel had a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning to pull Seattle even and snap a string of 26 2/3 scoreless innings by Kluber. Both of the runs were unearned after an error by Giovanny Urshela. But it was the only offence the Mariners could produce against Cleveland's ace.

The loss eliminated the Mariners from contention for the second AL wild card. Seattle is seven games behind Minnesota with six games left.

