Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians easily won his second American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, while Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals captured his second straight NL Cy Young and the third of his career.

Kluber got 28 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox finished second and Luis Severino of the New York Yankees was third.

Kluber led the majors with a 2.25 ERA and his 18 wins tied for the most in baseball. He added to the Cy Young he won with the Indians in 2014.

Nicknamed "Klubot" for his robotic manner on the mound, he finished 18-4 and struck out 265.

Kluber was especially dominant down the stretch, closing out the season by going 11-1 to help Cleveland win the AL Central.

Scherzer breezed past Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, drawing 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting.

Scherzer earned the NL honour last year with Washington and the 2013 American League prize with Detroit. He became the 10th pitcher with at least three Cy Youngs.

Scherzer was 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and a league-leading 268 strikeouts for the NL East champion Nationals.

Kershaw has already won three NL Cy Youngs, and was the last pitcher to win back-to-back. He was 18-4 with a league-best 2.31 ERA and 202 strikeouts.