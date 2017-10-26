New York Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina is expected to return from a left ankle injury Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.

Veteran Ramon Sessions will start at point guard, slating Ntilikina to come off the bench.

Ntilikina, selected No. 8 overall in the draft this past summer, raised questions on Opening Night when he played just eight minutes in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was held scoreless, before sitting out the next two games.

"I'm excited," Ntilikina told ESPN. "First game at the Garden in the regular season. So, yeah, I can't wait to go out there."

It's been business as usual for the Knicks so far in 2017-18. They've dropped their first three games, prompting guard Courtney Lee to call out his teammates, saying some don't know the plays and need to pay more attention in practice.

Courtney Lee said some players don't know the plays and they need to pay attention more in practice. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) October 25, 2017

The Nets (3-2) are coming off a surprising win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.