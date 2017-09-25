The Carmelo Anthony era in New York is officially over.

The Knicks completed their trade with Oklahoma City on Monday morning, sending the All-Star forward to the Thunder for centre Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and Chicago's 2018 second-round draft pick.

Born and bred New York, we thank you for what you’ve given to our city, organization, and fans. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/FoTGdeL8mU — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 25, 2017

Knicks President Steve Mills thanked Anthony for his play with the Knicks but also for what he "accomplished off the court for the City of New York by using his platform to address social issues."

Mills announced that the Knicks were donating $100,000 to Anthony's relief efforts to aid Puerto Rico in its recovery from the recent hurricanes.

Anthony also thanked the Knicks and New York in an online essay.