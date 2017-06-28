The New York Knicks have parted ways with president of basketball operations Phil Jackson and according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is targeting Raptors president Masai Ujiri to replace him.

Knicks owner James Dolan is targeting Toronto's Masai Ujiri to replace Phil Jackson as N.Y.'s President, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Also, ESPN's Marc Stein reports that former Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Tim Leiweke - who hired Ujiri away from the Denver Nuggets four years ago - is poised to help the Knicks as an advisor.

In Knicks news: League sources say former Raptors exec Tim Leiweke is poised to help them as an advisor in wake of Phil Jackson's exit. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to trade Carmelo Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with the team president.

Knicks Notable Moves Under Jackson

July 2016: Signed Joakim Noah to 4-year, $72M contract

June 2016: Traded for Derrick Rose

June 2016: Hired Jeff Hornacek as head coach

February 2016: Named Kurt Rambis interim head coach

February 2016: Fired Derek Fisher

June 2015: Drafted Kristaps Porzingis

January 2015: Traded JR Smith and Iman Shumpert to Cavs

July 2014: Re-signed Carmelo Anthony to $124M contract

June 2014: Hired Derek Fisher as head coach

April 2014: Fired Mike Woodson

Dolan said in a statement Tuesday that the team would be "going in a different direction."

The move comes less than a week after Jackson led the Knicks through the NBA draft and on the eve of free agency that opens Saturday.

The winner of an NBA-record 11 championships as coach, Jackson couldn't engineer one playoff berth as an executive. The Knicks were 80-166 in his three full seasons, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15.

Ujiri was named president and general manager of the Raptors in 2013. He relinquished the general manager title to Jeff Weltan last summer but remained in charge of basketball operations. Ujiri received a "multi-year" contract extension at that time. Weltman left the Raptors to become president of the Orlando Magic earlier this off-season and Bobby Webster is expected to fill his role.

The Raptors have reached the playoffs in each of Ujiri's four seasons since he was hired and posted a franchise-record 56 wins in 2015-16 before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, the Raptors posted a 51-31 record in the regular season and fell once again to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, this time in a second-round sweep.