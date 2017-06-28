1h ago
Knicks part ways with Jackson; eyeing Ujiri
The New York Knicks have parted ways with president of basketball operations Phil Jackson and according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is targeting Raptors president Masai Ujiri to replace him.
Also, ESPN's Marc Stein reports that former Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Tim Leiweke - who hired Ujiri away from the Denver Nuggets four years ago - is poised to help the Knicks as an advisor.
Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to trade Carmelo Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with the team president.
Dolan said in a statement Tuesday that the team would be "going in a different direction."
The move comes less than a week after Jackson led the Knicks through the NBA draft and on the eve of free agency that opens Saturday.
The winner of an NBA-record 11 championships as coach, Jackson couldn't engineer one playoff berth as an executive. The Knicks were 80-166 in his three full seasons, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15.
Ujiri was named president and general manager of the Raptors in 2013. He relinquished the general manager title to Jeff Weltan last summer but remained in charge of basketball operations. Ujiri received a "multi-year" contract extension at that time. Weltman left the Raptors to become president of the Orlando Magic earlier this off-season and Bobby Webster is expected to fill his role.
The Raptors have reached the playoffs in each of Ujiri's four seasons since he was hired and posted a franchise-record 56 wins in 2015-16 before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, the Raptors posted a 51-31 record in the regular season and fell once again to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, this time in a second-round sweep.