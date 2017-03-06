ORLANDO, Fla. -- Courtney Lee scored 18 points, Lance Thomas added 17 and the New York Knicks used a big fourth quarter to rally past the Orlando Magic, 113-105 on Monday night.

Willy Hernangomez had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 14 points for the Knicks, who stopped a two-game losing streak. Kyle O'Quinn sparked the comeback with 11 points and eight rebounds, all in the fourth quarter.

Elfrid Payton had his first triple-double of the season with 16 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 in the Magic's third loss in four games.

New York outscored Orlando 28-13 in the fourth period, holding the Magic to just 17.6 percent shooting (3 of 17), while shooting 54.5 percent (12 of 22).

