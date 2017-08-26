Skip Kevin Koe led his team to a win during the second draw of the day at the Everest Curling Challenge in Fredericton on Saturday afternoon, securing a spot in tomorrow’s semi-final round.

Koe had a strong game, scoring five points in the second end and four points in the sixth, ending with a 10-5 win over Chelsea Carey.

The Everest Curling Challenge is a mixed-team event which features eight curling skips who drafted a rink of star players, and continues Saturday night with one more quarter-final game.

Carey started the game with the hammer and led 2-0 after the first end, before Koe scored five in the second end and stole one in the third to extend his lead to 6-2. Carey took one in the fourth and stole one in the fifth to bring the score to 6-4. Following Koe’s four-point sixth end, Carey was forced to one in the seventh, and the teams shook hands with one end to play.

Team Koe includes Emma Miskew, Patrick Janssen, and Dawn McEwen, and playing alongside Carey was Ryan Fry, Dana Ferguson, and Ben Hebert.

Curling coverage continues on Saturday with Rachel Homan playing Brad Gushue at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN, with the first semi-final at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday