Kevin Koe and his rink claimed $17,500 in skins on Saturday to edge Sweden’s Niklas Edin and earn a spot in the men’s final at the Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game in Banff, Alberta.

Team Koe will face the win of Team Jacobs vs. Team McEwen on Sunday. Watch Brad Jacobs take on Mike McEwen on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN GO and TSN.ca.

The rink of Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert were slow out of the gate and gave up the first two skins without Edin throwing his final stone.

The last two world champions traded shot throughout the middle of the match and forced carry-overs into sixth end. Koe capitalized on a miss by the Swede’s to take a simple two.

After another carry-over in the seventh, Koe fit his final stone into the four-foot to grab a pair and secure $11,000 and a spot in Sunday’s final.

Team Edin earned $3,500 for their efforts.