LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Kings defenceman Drew Doughty had a short-handed goal, and Jake Muzzin also scored for Los Angeles (4-0-1). Backup goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in his first start for the Kings.

Josh Bailey and Casey Cizikas had the goals for the Islanders.

New York (2-3-1) pulled within one when Cizikas poked the puck in with 5:39 to play, but Los Angeles held on down the stretch.

The Kings went up 3-1 in the third period on their first short-handed goal of the season. Kopitar stole a pass in the Kings end to start a breakaway. He passed at the last moment to Doughty, who deflected the puck in.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the second on a power play. The Kings started the season 0 for 16 on power plays until Muzzin scored on a wrist shot that gave Los Angeles goals in four of its last five opportunities.

Tanner Pearson was standing in front of the crease and had New York goalie Jaroslav Halak screened on Muzzin's first goal of the season.

The Islanders tied it at 1 earlier in the period when Bailey capitalized on a flurry in front of the Los Angeles net.

The Kings are one of the best possession teams in the NHL and they dominated the puck in the first period. But it wasn't until 12:44 into the game that they were able to score. Kopitar fired a shot from outside the circle that went through the legs of New York's Calvin de Haan, deflected off the stick of Adam Pelech in front and got past Halak.

It was Kopitar's fourth goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play the rival New York Rangers on Thursday for the first time this season in a road game at Madison Square Garden.

Kings: Stay home to face Montreal on Wednesday.

