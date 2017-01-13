TAMPA, Fla. — Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in his first game of the season, Nick Foligno had a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Friday night.

Columbus, 2-3 since ending a 16-game winning streak, also got goals from Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner. Korpisalo played in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, who also missed Tuesday's game at Carolina due to illness.

Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning, who have lost five of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots.

Tampa Bay retired Martin St. Louis' No. 26 in a pregame ceremony. St. Louis was a key member of the Lightning's 2004 Stanley Cup championship team that was coached by current Columbus coach John Tortorella.

Korpisalo stopped Drouin's shot from the low slot midway through the third after Foligno put the Blue Jackets up 2-1 with a rebound goal 4:29 into the period. Columbus' top-ranked power-play unit went 1 for 4.

Jenner added a short-handed empty-netter.

The Lightning outshot Columbus 19-6 during the first period and got their lone goal when Drouin scored from in-close off a nifty backhand pass through the slot by Valtteri Filppula.

Drouin has 10 goals and 21 points in 19 games since the start of December.

Columbus entered outscoring its opponents 42-21 in the first period.

Anderson tied it at 1 late in the second. He has three goals and five points in three career games — all this season — against the Lightning.

NOTES: Tampa Bay RW Ryan Callahan lingering issues following off-season hip surgery that have limited him to 18 games. Callahan, who missed the first eight games this season, sat out his third straight game Friday night after a second setback. ... Columbus LW Matt Calvert returned after missing one game because of illness. ... The Blue Jackets have allowed the first goal just 13 times in 41 games.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Complete a three-game trip Saturday night at Florida.

Lightning: Play at Los Angeles on Monday night to start a six-game road trip.