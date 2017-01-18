45m ago
Kreider fined $5K for hitting Eakin with helmet
TSN.ca Staff
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider has been handed a $5,000 fine by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for hitting Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin with his helmet on Tuesday.
Kreider and Eakin fought each other less than two minutes into the second period when Kreider ripped off Eakin’s helmet and then landed a blow on the player before tossing the equipment to the ice.
Kreider has never been suspended over the course of his four NHL seasons.