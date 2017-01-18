New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider has been handed a $5,000 fine by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for hitting Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin with his helmet on Tuesday.

NY Rangers’ Chris Kreider fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for hitting Dallas’ Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 18, 2017

Kreider and Eakin fought each other less than two minutes into the second period when Kreider ripped off Eakin’s helmet and then landed a blow on the player before tossing the equipment to the ice.

Kreider has never been suspended over the course of his four NHL seasons.