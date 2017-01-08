ADELBODEN, Switzerland — Henrik Kristoffersen routed his rivals to win a foggy World Cup slalom by a massive 1.83-second margin on Sunday.

With his third win this season, the 22-year-old Norwegian drew level atop the slalom standings with great rival Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who was 2.19 back in third place.

Fog drifted across the course as first-run leader Kristoffersen also set the fastest time in the second leg.

Still, it did not compare to the thick fog that slowed Hirscher and other top racers in the morning run.

Manfred Moelgg of Italy finished second to continue his career renaissance at age 34 after winning Thursday at Zagreb, Croatia, where Kristoffersen was third.

"It is possible to beat me but today I was skiing well," said Kristoffersen, the defending World Cup slalom champion.

Kristoffersen's 13th career World Cup win was his 12th in slalom. The Olympic bronze medallist is poised to start favourite at the world championships next month, also in Switzerland at St. Moritz.

Hirscher, the five-time defending overall champion, extended his standings lead over Alexis Pinturault of France, who placed ninth Sunday. Pinturault edged Hirscher to win Saturday's classic giant slalom.

Kristoffersen, who is third overall, caught a break with the weather three days after strong winds ended his chance of victory at Zagreb.

Still, the defending World Cup slalom champion exploited the luck of his No. 3 bib draw to post a fast morning time in the morning sunshine that only Moelgg got to within 1.27 of.

"Of course it's not 100 per cent fair," Kristoffersen said of the first-run fog, "but that goes back and forth if you are skiing for many years."

Hirscher started No. 6 in the first run and was 1.60 back in sixth place. He was hidden from the crowd's view coming down the steep final slope and threw his arms wide in frustration in the finish area.

With his second podium finish this weekend, the 27-year-old Austrian rose to second on the all-time World Cup list with 101 top-3 places. Hirscher trails far behind Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.