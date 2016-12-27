MONTREAL — Kasper Krog made 34 saves as Denmark jumped out to an early lead and held on to upset Finland 3-2 on Tuesday in preliminary-round play at the world junior hockey championship.

William Boysen and David Madsen scored to make it 2-0 for Denmark (1-1-0) after 20 minutes of action at Bell Centre, and Joachim Blichfeld added another in the second period for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

Finland (0-2-0) attempted to make its comeback in the final frame, with goals from Urho Vaakanainen Kasper Bjorkqvist, but the defending champions couldn't get the equalizer past Krog.

Denmark, which opened its tournament with a 6-1 loss to Sweden, scored three times despite only producing 10 shots on net.

Veini Vehvilainen started in goal for Finland but found himself on the bench to start the second. Karolus Kaarlehto took the loss after stopping six of seven shots in relief.

Both teams return to action on Thursday. Denmark faces the Czech Republic, which edged Finland 2-1 in the tournament opener for both teams. The Finns, meanwhile, will play Sweden.