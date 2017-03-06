Kucherov leads NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kucherov led the NHL with nine points (five goals, four assists) in four games to power the Lightning to three wins. His week included his second career hat trick and fourth career four-point effort, including the decisive goal, in a 5-1 triumph over Ottawa on Feb. 27.

Bobrovsky turned aside 87-of-88 shots, going 2-0-1 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .989 save percentage and two shutouts.

Price went 3-0-0 with a 0.66 goals-against average, .974 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Canadiens to a perfect 4-0-0 week.