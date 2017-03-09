TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday night.

Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games. Victor Hedman also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games.

Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild's second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild's streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.

Seven seconds after a tripping penalty on Ryan Suter, Kucherov scored his 29th goal of the season with assists from Ondrej Palat and Hedman. It was the first power-play goal against Minnesota in 12 games, ending a streak of 22 penalties killed.

Victor Hedman made it 2-0 at 11:01 of the first period, scoring his 13th goal with assists from Jonathan Drouin and Jake Dotchin.

Sustr's goal, his second of the season, came at 4:37 of the second period. It was assisted by Kucherov and Tyler Johnson, who was helped off the ice four minutes later with a lower leg injury.

NOTES

Lightning C Vladislav Namestnikov also left the game with a lower leg injury and C Cedric Paquette was taken off with a left ankle injury midway through the third period. ... Wild C Ryan White played in his 300th game. . . . D Matt Dumba (illness) missed his second straight game. ... D Christian Follin (upper body) is out. ... Lightning C Steven Stamkos (knee) continues to practice but no date is set for his return. ... RW Ryan Callahan (lower body) did not play.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play at Florida on Friday night in the second game of a five-game trip.

Lightning: Play at home against Florida on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against the Panthers.