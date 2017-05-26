Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Craig Anderson remained on one knee for as long as possible, staring up at the video board in disbelief to make sure what just happened was real.

Yes, there was Sidney Crosby - who else? - feathering a pass to Chris Kunitz toward the top of the circle and the one-timer that beat Anderson in the only space available on the net.

Anderson was frozen, with his arms extended in his butterfly position, as it sailed over his head.

With it, the Ottawa Senators’ dream season ended, in double overtime.

Kunitz delivered the dagger in a season that, as Clarke MacArthur said on Thursday morning, just felt “meant to be.” The Senators were a team of destiny in a year full of on and off-ice obstacles.

Instead, it was Crosby - and not Erik Karlsson - who hoisted the Prince of Wales Trophy after the 3-2 victory.

It was an instant classic Game 7, the first Conference Final to be decided in double overtime since 1994, and one that played out exactly how Senators coach Guy Boucher would have drawn it up.

Except for the final score.

As in 2011, when Boucher’s Tampa Bay Lightning lost in the waning minutes of a scoreless game, the Sens’ Cinderella run ended with them imposing their will on the competition. The Senators went down their way.

Anderson was, in a word, Sen-Senational in Seventh Heaven for the Sens. He made 39 saves in one of the best back-to-back performances by a goaltender in Stanley Cup history, trying to will the Senators to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in a decade.

And Karlsson outduelled both Evgeni Malkin and Crosby, with the primary assist on both game-tying goals for Ottawa, but it was the Penguins who advanced to their fourth Stanley Cup Final of the Crosby era.

Ottawa suffered just their second overtime loss of the spring (6-2) on Thursday night as they tried to channel their inner 1993 Montreal Canadiens, who were a sterling 10-1 during their run to the Stanley Cup.

With the Senators vanquished, Canada’s hopes to bring Lord Stanley home were crushed. Those Canadiens remain the last to do it 24 long years ago. The Vancouver Canucks remain the most recent Canadian club to play for the prize from 2011.

Now, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins will attempt to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions in the salary cap era. The Detroit Red Wings are the last team to win the toughest trophy in sports in back-to-back fashion when they did so in 1997 and 1998, but that was six years before the Cup went unawarded through a season-long lockout to institute the cap that paved the way to parity.

Instead, we will get the Stanley Cup Final matchup you would be lying if you said you predicted in April: the 16th-seed Nashville Predators facing the second-seed Penguins.

Pittsburgh will host P.K. Subban and the Preds in Game 1 on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena. It will mark Nashville’s first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since joining the NHL in 1998.

Game 7 quickly morphed from a boring, textbook Guy Boucher affair in the second period when the Sens and Pens traded goals in a span of 20 seconds. First it was Kunitz on a two-on-one, then Mark Stone punched back for the Sens in short order.

From there, it felt like overtime had begun - a tense next-goal-wins tug of war.

Except, less than three minutes after Justin Schultz netted what felt like the dagger to the Sens’ season on the power play, the Senators regrouped and fought back. Again.

The Senators’ run wasn’t going to end on Dion Phaneuf interfering with old friend Phil Kessel.

Karlsson, who was on the ice for 2:54 of the 3:17 the Senators trailed, rang a shot off the post to the left of Matt Murray. Dzingel was there to slap in the rebound, sending Game 7 swirling into the extra sessions.

A pin drop could be heard inside PPG Paints Arena as the Penguins’ faithful sat in stunned silence.

Kunitz brought to their feet again in overtime, Pittsburgh’s most intense nail-biter since maybe the 2009 Stanley Cup Final now behind them.

