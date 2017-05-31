Petra Kvitova's first tournament since she was injured in a knife attack at her home is over.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who was seeded 15th, lost to American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) at the French Open. Kvitova threw her racket in frustration after she double-faulted on match point, but the players warmly embraced at the net.

Kvitova returned to tennis in Paris after she was attacked in the Czech Republic in December.

Mattek-Sands, a doubles champion at Roland Garros two years ago, received treatment at the end of the first set. She came back on court with a bandage on her left thigh but did not seem hampered in her moves.

Mattek-Sands, who is back in the third round for the first time since 2013, will next face Samantha Stosur.

In other matches:

Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Francoise Abanda of Canada 6-0, 6-0.

The 11th-seeded Dane will next face American teenager CiCi Bellis.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Joao Sousa 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

The second-seeded Serb will next face Diego Schwartzman.

Back on Court Philippe Chatrier to resume his first-round match against Renzo Olivo, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga could not overturn the deficit at the French Open.

Tsonga falls in first round to Olivo Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was eliminated in the first round Argentina's Renzo Olivo in four sets 7-5 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4. This is the first time Tsonga has lost in an opening round of Grand Slam since 2007.

Their match was suspended because of darkness on Tuesday with the 12th-seeded Frenchman trailing 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 5-4.

Tsonga lost the first three points on his serve Wednesday but managed to save the three match points. Olivo converted the next one with a forehand crosscourt winner and to win 6-4.

Tsonga had never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 91 at a Grand Slam.

"I'm sorry for Tsonga. I got home at 1 a.m., it was difficult to sleep. I had a massage, it wasn't easy," Olivo said. "I slept for a few hours. It was difficult not to think about the restart. I took it one point at a time to stay calm. You have to focus on every point to beat a player like Tsonga."