Beyond the Scoreboard: French Open could see drop in numbers

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will decide this week whether she will make her comeback at the French Open. She hasn't played since December, when she was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder.

Kvitova previously said she would sign up for the Grand Slam in Paris, which begins on Sunday, in hope of competing. But she wasn't sure whether she would be ready.

Her spokesman Karel Tejkal said on Tuesday she will make a last-minute decision.

Kvitova has missed the season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December. She was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech city of Prostejov.

Tejkal also said Kvitova's long-term goal remains to "to be able to play in form at Wimbledon." That starts on July 3.

Kvitova was the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014. She climbed as high as No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

Kvitova announced in early May she was back at practice in Monaco.