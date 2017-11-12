The red-hot Boston Celtics will be without the services of point guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.

Irving, 25, picked up what the team is calling a minor facial fracture in the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Irving collided with teammate Aron Baynes's elbow as he attempted to block a Kemba Walker shot.

Shane Larkin will start in Irving's absence.

It's not all bad news for the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics, though, as centre Al Horford will return after missing the team's last two games while still in the league's concussion protocol.