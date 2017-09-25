WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored a pair of power-play goals and added three assists to help the Winnipeg Jets earn their first victory of the pre-season with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames Monday.

Steve Mason made 26 saves for Winnipeg (1-3-1), while Eddie Lack stopped 29 shots for the Flames (1-4-0).

Winnipeg's top power-play unit featured centre Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Laine. The trio paid off with the game's first three goals.

Scheifele scored the first one, followed by Laine's pair. Nikolaj Ehlers then scored at even strength, Winnipeg's first even-strength goal of the exhibition season. Dustin Byfuglien finished it off with his own power-play marker late in third. The Jets have nine power-play goals in the pre-season.

Wheeler and Scheifele each picked up three assists.

Calgary's scorers were Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk, who was playing his firs pre-season game after missing four with a hip problem.

The game was tied 2-2 following the first period and Winnipeg held a 4-2 lead after two.

With Flames defenceman Brett Kulak off for tripping, Scheifele used a Laine rebound and sent the puck low past Lack's outstretched arm at 9:08 of the first.

Three minutes later, Calgary forward Ryan Lomberg was in the box for slashing so Laine ripped a high shot by Lack to make it 2-0.

Monahan got the Flames on the board when he took a lead pass from Spencer Foo, kept the puck on his stick and beat Mason on his glove side at 16:15. Tkachuk evened it up with 1:02 left in the first with a wrist shot.

The period ended with a couple of fights, and Winnipeg headed into the second period on another power play.

From one knee, Laine fired an angled shot past Lack 23 seconds into the period for his third goal of the pre-season.

Ehlers widened the gap 4-2 at 3:49, with Laine assisting.

The Flames had a two-man advantage for 22 seconds late in the second period, but couldn't capitalize.

A fight also ended the second period after Byfuglien put a high check on Kulak. Forward Luke Gazdic then exchanged some punches with Byfuglien.

Four minutes into the third, Flames forward Marek Hrivik was on the receiving end of a high hit by defenceman Jacob Trouba. Hrivik headed off the ice and Trouba was handed a match penalty for an illegal hit to the head and five-minute major for fighting with forward Garnet Hathaway. Trouba is facing an NHL mandatory one-game suspension.

Byfuglien's straight-on shot at Lack from just inside the blue line made it 5-2 with less than three minutes to play.

Winnipeg hosts Ottawa Wednesday, while Calgary plays in Vancouver Thursday.