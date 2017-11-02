Laine: 'Have to get through (slump) somehow'

Laine: 'It feels like hockey is really hard right now'

Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine is off to a slow start in his sophomore season, including being held without a point in each of his previous four games.

Laine has four goals and six points through 11 games and played a season-low 13:20 in Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Wild.

The 19-year-old Finn was asked Thursday what area he believes he's struggling in and replied, "Just ice hockey. Feels like hockey is really hard right now."

Laine, who posted 36 goals and 64 points last season, said he believes every player goes through similar stretches. His shooting percentage this season sits at 13.3 per cent, down from 17.6 per cent last year.

"Everyone feels like that sometimes... [You] have to get through it somehow," Laine said. "Obviously, I don't have a lot of confidence, I have to work hard."

Laine scored two goals and logged eight shots on net in the Jets' Oct. 20 win over the Wild. He has posted just five shots on goal in four games since and had none against the Wild on Tuesday.

Despite Laine's struggles, the Jets have posted two straight wins and exploded for seven goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

"Right now I'm struggling, but the team is winning," Laine said. "It would be nice to be able to help the team, and I haven't done that.

"I've had tougher situations than this, I've always found a way to come out of it. Hopefully I'll find a way and I'm going to do that."