Laine skates for first time since concussion

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Jets rookie star Patrik Laine skated on his own prior to the team's morning skate today for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier this month.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice added that there is still no timetable for his return to action.

Laine has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 7 when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.

The 18-year-old Finn has 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Jets.