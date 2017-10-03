Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball incurred an ankle injury in the team's pre-season game versus the Denver Nuggets Monday night. According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are calling Ball's injury a mild left ankle sprain; after the game, Ball told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that he's day-to-day with the injury.

The polarizing Ball, who has garnered a lot of attention early in his career because of the actions of his father, LaVar, was drafted second overall in this year's draft after just one season with the UCLA Bruins. The 19-year-old was named MVP of this year's Las Vegas Summer League.

Ball has averaged 6.5 points and 6 assists in the Lakers first two pre-season games. The team has four more tune-ups before the start of the regular season.