The Los Angeles Lakers have been handed a $500,000 fine for violating anti-tampering rules, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

"The conduct at issue involved communications by Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka with the agent representing Paul George that constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract," the NBA said in a statement.

The NBA issued a previous warning to the Lakers regarding tampering due to comments team president Magic Johnson made about George in April.

Both George and the Lakers have indicated mutual interest ahead of his pending free agency in 2018. Earlier this summer, George was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

"The NBA’s anti-tampering rule prohibits teams from interfering with other teams’ contractual relationships with NBA players, including by publicly expressing interest in a player who is currently under contract with another team or informing the agent of another team’s player of interest by one’s own team in that player," the statement read.