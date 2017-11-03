LOS ANGELES — Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for at least four weeks after having surgery to repair his broken left hand.

Nance had surgery Friday.

The third-year forward broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during the Lakers' loss at Portland on Thursday night. He had started all eight games for Los Angeles this season, averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Nance could be out for up to six weeks, the team says.

Coach Luke Walton declined to disclose how the Lakers will address Nance's lengthy absence. Julius Randle is likely to get more playing time after starting the season on the bench, and high-priced veteran Luol Deng is expected to get more action after appearing in just one of Los Angeles' first eight games.