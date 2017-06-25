PHOENIX — Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and Daniel Descalso had three hits, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

The Diamondbacks broke open a one-run game with three runs in the sixth inning and got another effective pitching performance from Robbie Ray (8-3), who allowed two runs and six hits through 6 1/3 innings.

Ray is 6-0 over his last seven starts with a 1.31 ERA in that span. He had five strikeouts and four walks.

Phillies starter Ben Lively (1-2) hit a two-run home run for his first career RBIs, but gave up four earned runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.