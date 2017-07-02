PEABODY, Mass. — Bernhard Langer said questions about his putting stroke weren't what kept him from winning a third straight senior major.

Langer shot a 4-over 74 on Sunday at Salem Country Club in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open, including a double bogey on No. 18. He opened the day nine strokes behind leader Kirk Triplett and finished 14 behind winner Kenny Perry, tied for 18th at 2 under.

The 59-year-old German met with USGA officials over the weekend to respond to complaints that he was anchoring his long putter against his body, a technique that became illegal at the start of 2016. The issue was whether he was touching his body with the end of the putter shaft.

"They brought it to my attention, but they said it was totally within the rules," Langer said. "For people to be complaining, they often don't know what they are talking about."

A former European Ryder Cup captain and World Golf Hall of Famer, Langer is a six-time PGA Tour Champions money leader who has won nine majors on the senior tour. Among them were The Tradition and the Senior PGA in consecutive weeks in May.

Asked about the difficulty of winning three majors in a row, Langer said, "It's hard to win one in a row."