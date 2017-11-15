Bombers disappointed, but hoping core returns to take next step in 2018

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice will stay with the team through the 2018 season as it was announced the 47-year-old signed an extension earlier this season.

Head coach Mike O'Shea made the announcement on Wednesday, but would not specify if the contract extended past next season. O'Shea added that all coordinators are signed through 2018.

Paul LaPolice signed a contract extension earlier this year, as per Mike O'Shea, but the head coach would not speak to contract length beyond 2018. O'Shea added that all of his coordinators are under contract for 2018. — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) November 15, 2017

Rumours swirled earlier this month that the Montreal Alouettes had interest in LaPolice for their vacant head coaching job.

LaPolice has run the Bombers' offence for the past two seasons and was the head coach of the team from 2010 to 2012.

Winnipeg was eliminated from the playoffs by the Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday.