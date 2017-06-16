Canadian soccer star Cyle Larin has posted an apology on Twitter a day after being arrested on a drunk-driving charge in Orlando.

"I want to apologize to my family, fans, teammates, Orlando City and Canada Soccer for putting myself in this position," Larin said. "I'm sorry for the disappointment this has caused everyone. I always wish to live up to the high standards set by my club, Canada and my family.

"I will do everything possible to never place myself in this position again and regain everyone's trust."

The Orlando City SC striker was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after a Florida Highway Patrol car saw a white Cadillac travelling the wrong direction in the wrong lane of a four-lane roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., blew a .179 and a .182 on a sobriety test. The Florida legal limit is .08.

Larin was arrested on a misdemeanour DUI alcohol or drugs charge and given a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road. He was released from the Orange County jail after spending the minimum mandated eight hours in custody following such an arrest in Florida.

Under Major League Soccer's collective bargaining agreement, Larin will have to undergo an assessment by MLS' Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health Program doctors and will not be allowed "to participate in any competition or team activity," until the assessment is complete, he is cleared for participation by SABH Program doctors and MLS completes its investigation.

The Canadian Soccer Association has not directly addressed the issue, leaving Larin's availability for Canada's Gold Cup squad in question. The tournament begins July 7.