ORLANDO, Fla. — Cyle Larin scored the first goal at the new Orlando City Stadium, Joe Bendik had seven saves and Orlando City beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Larin, who scored an MLS rookie-record 17 goals in 2015, has 32 goals in 54 career games.

Larin slipped header between goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the right post in the 15th minute. Giles Barnes, who was acquired in February from Vancouver and led Houston in scoring in 2013 and 2014, perfectly placed a cross from the top-left of the box and Larin put it away.

Bendik, who had five shutouts and allowed an MLS-high 60 goals against in 34 starts last season, made a sliding stop on a breakaway by Alexander Ring in the 32nd.

Orlando City's Ricardo Kaka left the game in the opening minutes with a leg injury. Kaka, the 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year, led the team in assists (10) and was second in goals (nine) last season.