WASHINGTON — Ryan Raburn drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the Washington Nationals survived another bullpen collapse for a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer off Nationals reliever Matt Albers (4-1). Granderson's heroics came after Michael Taylor's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke a scoreless tie.

Matt Wieters opened the ninth with a walk against Paul Sewald (0-3), moved to second following a sacrifice bunt and took third on Adam Lind's deep fly ball. Following Stephen Drew's walk, Raburn's slow, looping liner to left field off Fernando Salas fell in front of a diving Yoenis Cespedes, scoring Wieters.

Nationals left fielder Brian Goodwin kept the game scoreless in the top of the eighth by throwing out Brandon Nimmo trying to score from second on Jose Reyes' base hit.